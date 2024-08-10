Police back to stations partially

Policemen are gradually rejoining their workplaces. The photo was taken at Hatirjheel Police Station in the capital yesterday. Photo: Anisur Rahman

A total of 361 out of 639 police stations in the country partially resumed operations yesterday after a three-day halt, thanks to the assistance of the armed forces and Border Guard Bangladesh.

General diaries were filed and some internal works were completed at the police stations. However, police did not start patrolling and managing traffic as of yesterday.

The police stations that were vandalised and set on fire during the recent violence across the country have not yet reopened.

Yesterday, many cops were concerned about further violent retaliation from the civilians for opening fire on the protesters under Sheikh Hasina's regime. The Awami League government was toppled on August 5 through a mass uprising, leading to then prime minister Hasina fleeing the country.

Police personnel did not show up for work since August 6 as the chain of command in the force broke down after cops were attacked by protesters and mobs during clashes.

Meanwhile, a meeting between senior police officials and the cops staging demonstrations to press home their 11-point demand ended abruptly at the capital's Rajarbagh Police Lines yesterday afternoon after a ruckus broke out.

During the meeting, police personnel expressed their anger and frustration as they put forward their demands, said sources.

A ruckus broke out when newly appointed Inspector General of Police Md Mainul Islam started speaking. At one stage, the IGP and senior officials left the meeting venue.

The protesting policemen said they would not resume work until their safety was ensured. They also called for reforms to the police force, including changing its name and uniform, and demanded the police high-ups apologise to the people for the previous mistakes.

Rab Director General AKM Shahidur Rahman and DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan, among others, joined the meeting.

Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, home affairs adviser to the interim government, was supposed to be present at the meeting. However, he could not join.

More than 400 people, including police personnel, were killed in violence centring the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Videos showed that law enforcers shot unarmed people dead at close range.

The newly appointed inspector general of police on Wednesday asked all police personnel to return to their posts within 24 hours. This call was repeated by the armed forces on Thursday afternoon.

Yesterday morning, 29 out of the 50 police stations in the Dhaka metropolitan area resumed operations.

Visiting Kafrul Police Station around 3:00pm, this correspondent found army personnel were guarding the entrance. The officer-in-charge and several other policemen were present.

"We have started working on a limited scale. We will resume full operations soon. Many of our colleagues, who reside in nearby areas, will join work soon," said an officer.

Three GDs were filed at Tejgaon Police Station until 1:00pm after it resumed work yesterday morning in the presence of army personnel.

Tejgaon Police Station OC Mohammad Mohsin said, "We should remember that many of our colleagues are no longer with us. Now my heart is heavy. I have been serving the police department for 23 years. Just a few days ago, we were working together at this police station. But now they are no more."

He said the entire police family is traumatised.

"We work to meet the people's needs. However, on many occasions we cannot explain our failure to the people. We have rejoined work today to meet the needs of the people."

Mohsin urged the people to have faith in police. "We will not deny that the current situation is a result of our mistakes and failures. My colleagues and I will try to continue providing services so we can overcome this situation and our force can truly work for the people."

HM Azizul Haque, deputy commissioner (Tejgaon Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said three of the six police stations under Tejgaon Division were operating at full capacity. The stations that were attacked are working on a limited scale, he added.

Shahbagh Police Station OC Mustafizur Rahman said all their members have joined work. He said several GDs were filed yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate in a statement said army personnel have already been deployed to 417 police stations across the country, including 29 in the capital. This will expedite the operations for the recovery of the police's lost arms.

Operations of 21 police stations in the border areas under Rangpur and Khulna ranges resumed yesterday under the supervision of the Border Guard Bangladesh, according to a BGB press release.

Services in 14 of the 16 police stations under Chattogram Metropolitan Police resumed yesterday on a limited scale.

Five police stations in the CMP area were vandalised and set on fire by mobs on August 5.

Services of all police stations and the offices of the deputy commissioners under Rangpur Metropolitan Police resumed yesterday, reports our district correspondent.

In Dinajpur, 12 police stations resumed partial operations yesterday, said Dinajpur SP Shah Iftekher Ahmed. He said they were hopeful of starting the activities at full capacity in a couple of days.

Police stations in Bogura, Natore, Satkhira, Gaibandha, Sirajganj, Pabna, Gazipur, Nilphamari, and Kushtia have also resumed partial operations.

In Bandarban and Kushtia, a section of police personnel boycotted work to press home their 11-point demand, including not using police to implement political agenda, ensuring the security of cops and punishment for those who killed and wounded cops.