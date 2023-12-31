Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Pointing to 100 fires on New Year's Eve 2022, fire service warns against sky lanterns, firecrackers

File photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The Fire Service and Civil Defence today said there were at least 100 fire incidents from sky lanterns (fanush) and explosion of firecrackers during the New Year celebrations last year.

The fire service urged city dwellers to refrain from engaging in these activities this year to ensure a safer environment for everyone, says a press release.

Property worth Tk 19.75 lakh was damaged in the 100 fire incidents, it added.

The fire service statistics show that 16 fire incidents took place from released fanush and firecrackers in 2021, while the number was 50 in 2020, 72 in 2019 and 42 in 2018.

Like every year, Dhaka Metropolitan Police imposed restrictions on releasing fanush and lighting fire crackers.

