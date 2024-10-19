Point out shortcomings in government initiatives, urges Rizwana Hasan

The fight for establishing an equitable society and state is not just an agenda of the interim government, rather it is an agenda for all and thus requires support of the civil society, said Environment, Forest, Climate Change, and Water Resources Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today.

Emphasising the necessity of self-reform for state reformation, she urged the people to point out at shortcomings in government initiatives as things are now being handled "differently than traditional governments".

Rizwana was virtually addressing the national consultation titled "Civil Society: Past, Present, and Future," organised by the CSO Alliance at a Dhaka hotel, read a press release.

"The government and various commissions are holding discussions to establish an equitable state. Free flow of information is being ensured. When protests arise, representatives are being engaged in dialogue. This confidence in the government must be maintained," she said.

Noting NGO's and people's significant contributions for state development, the adviser stressed the need to further strengthen bond between the two.

Sharmeen Soneya Murshid, adviser to the Ministry of Social Welfare & Women and Children Affairs; Rasheda K Choudhury, convener of CSO Alliance and executive director of CAMPE; Hossain Zillur Rahman, former adviser to the caretaker government of Bangladesh and advisory committee member of CSO Alliance; Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh and head of the Anti-corruption Reform Commission; Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at Centre for Policy Dialogue; Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC; alongside important partners from civil society and NGOs attended the event.