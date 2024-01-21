Poetry festival at DU on Feb 1-2

The 12th National Poetry Festival is set to be held on February 1 and 2 at Dhaka University's Central Library.

The announcement was made yesterday by Tariq Sujat, general secretary of the Jatiya Kabita Parishad, at a press conference at TSC. Poets from many countries are expected to participate in the festival.

DU pro-VC Prof Muhammad Samad, also a poet and president of the parishad, presided over the conference.

In his speech, Prof Samad shed light on the festival's historical context, acknowledged its challenges, and expressed gratitude to journalists, writers, and publishers for their support.

With the theme "Juddho Gonohotta Shohe Na Kabita," this year's festival aligns with the ongoing global concerns of genocide and war.

The poetry festival was first held in 1987 during the days of protest against the then authoritarian regime of General HM Ershad.