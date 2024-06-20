Poet Asim Saha no more

Ekushey Padak-winning poet and novelist Asim Saha passed away on Tuesday afternoon while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University hospital in the capital. He was 75.

"He was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the BSMMU with Parkinson's disease, constipation, and diabetes," his family friend poet Mahbuba Rahman Laki told the news agency.

He left behind his wife Anjona Saha, also a noted singer and poet, and two sons -- Avro and Aorga, and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at his demise.

Born on February 20 in 1949 at his maternal uncle's house in Netrakona district, Saha completed his secondary education in 1965 and his higher secondary at Madaripur Government Nazimuddin College in 1967.

He pursued higher studies at Dhaka University, where he obtained a postgraduate degree in Bangla literature in 1973.

His poetry, known for its depth and sensitivity, had earned numerous accolades. He was honoured with 12 awards for his contributions to Bangla literature.

He was honoured with the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2012.

Meanwhile, the government recognised his contributions to the Bangla language and literature by awarding him the Ekushey Padak, the country's second-highest civilian award in 2019.

Asim Saha has written over 20 poetry books and novels.