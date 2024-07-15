PM's quota remark: RU CoU students hold sit-in programme

Students of Rajshahi University (RU) and Comilla University (CoU) coordinated with students of the rest of the country and held a sit-in programme today in protest of what they have termed as a "disparaging comment" by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her press conference yesterday.

At 1:00pm they gathered at the University's Paris Road and started the protest.

There was no prescheduled programme today as per the memorandum issued yesterday, but students decided to hold a sit-in programme after the PM's comments.

One of the coordinators of the movement, Tofael Ahmed, a student of the economics department, said, "We had faith in the executive department but the statement given by the prime minister is disappointing. So, we are staging this immediate protest."

The students ended their sit-in around 2:00pm.

RU students yesterday took out a public march and handed over a memorandum to the District Commissioner's office. Following the prime minister's remark about quota protesters, they blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway around 12:30am.

Meanwhile, students of Comilla University organised a procession at Chatro Andolon Chattor on the Comilla University campus today, opposing Prime Minister's comments about the anti-quota movement.

The demonstration began at Chatro Andolon Chattor at 2:45pm, moved through the campus area, and concluded at the University round circular at 3:20pm.

During the procession, students chanted slogans in opposition to the Prime Minister's comments about the students involved in the anti-quota movement.

After the procession, students said, "The Prime Minister has insulted the students involved in the anti-quota movement."

The students called on their teachers to support their movement, reminding them that they had previously supported the teachers' movement for their rights.

Earlier, during the PM's press conference on her recent China visit, Hasina said in response to a journalist's question: "Why is there so much resentment against the Liberation War and the freedom fighters? If the grandchildren of the freedom fighters don't get quotas, then should the grandchildren of razakars [Pakistani collaborators] get quotas? That is my question."

