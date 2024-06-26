Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 26, 2024 06:17 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 06:29 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

PM’s Principal Secretary Tofazzel’s tenure extended

Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 26, 2024 06:17 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 06:29 PM
Tofazzel Hossain Miah. File photo

Tofazzel Hossain Miah, the principal secretary to the prime minister, will remain in the same post as the government today extended his contract by one year.

The contractual appointment will be effective from 5 July this year. With this, the government extended his contract for the second time.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.

The government appointed Tofazzel Hossain Miah on a one-year contractual basis when his regular service age expired on July 04 last year. The contract expires on July 04 this year.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

জনগণ থেকে বিচ্ছিন্ন হলে আমি মারা যাব: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

যখন সরকারে ছিলেন না, তখন এ দেশের মানুষ ও দলীয় নেতাকর্মীরাই তার পাশে ছিলেন বলেও প্রধানমন্ত্রী উল্লেখ করেন।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

আইএমএফের ঋণের পরের কিস্তি পেতে মানতে হবে নতুন ৩৩ শর্ত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification