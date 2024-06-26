PM’s Principal Secretary Tofazzel’s tenure extended

Tofazzel Hossain Miah, the principal secretary to the prime minister, will remain in the same post as the government today extended his contract by one year.

The contractual appointment will be effective from 5 July this year. With this, the government extended his contract for the second time.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.

The government appointed Tofazzel Hossain Miah on a one-year contractual basis when his regular service age expired on July 04 last year. The contract expires on July 04 this year.