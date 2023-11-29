PM’s ICT affairs adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy resigns

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has resigned from his post.

His resignation has been accepted by the prime minister on November 21, according to sources at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital.

Earlier in the morning, the resignation letters of three technocrat ministers and three advisers to the prime minister were accepted.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard today.

The three technocrat ministers are Posts, Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman and State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam. They resigned from their respective posts on November 19.

Besides, Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman, Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and International Affairs Adviser Dr Gowher Rizvi also resigned from their respective posts on the same day.

On November 15, the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced that the national election will be held on January 7.