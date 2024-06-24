Bangladesh
PM's China visit likely on July 8-11: foreign minister

PM’S India visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to visit Beijing between July 8 and July 11, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today.

"We expect that the prime minister's upcoming visit to Beijing will significantly advance the development cooperation between Bangladesh and China," he told reporters after meeting with Liu Jianchao, minister of International Department of Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a hotel in Dhaka.

The foreign minister highlighted the significance of Liu's visit to Dhaka ahead of the prime minister's trip.

"Liu's visit before our prime minister's visit to Beijing is significant ... we are also looking forward to the prime minister's visit," he said.

He added that key issues such as trade and security will be prioritised during the PM's visit to China.

During the today's meeting, the foreign minister sought China's support for Bangladesh's inclusion in BRICS, either as a member or partner. He emphasised the strong development and trade ties between the two countries, noting China's position as Bangladesh's largest development and major trade partner.

"We discussed the trade deficit. We import about $13 billion from China, whereas our exports are just under $1 billion," he said.

The foreign minister urged China to import high-quality Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals, leather, and ceramic products to help reduce the trade gap.

He also sought China's assistance in pressuring Myanmar to commence the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Rakhine.

When asked about the Teesta mega plan, the FM said that it was not discussed during the meeting.

Additionally, he mentioned that a delegation of senior Awami League members will visit China soon to enhance political party-level cooperation with the CPC.

Related topic:
Sheikh HasinaSheikh Hasina's China visit
