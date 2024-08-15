Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 03:40 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 03:44 PM

Bangladesh

PMO secretary Salahuddin and Biman MD Zahidul made OSD

Star Digital Report
Md Salahuddin (left) and Zahidul Islam Bhuiyan

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Md Salahuddin and additional secretary Zahidul Islam Bhuiyan have been made OSD (officer on special duty).

Public Administration ministry issued a circular in this regard today.

Zahidul Islam was also made OSD from the post of Biman Bangladesh Airlines' Managing Director and CEO amid unrest in Biman over the last couple of days. He joined the national flag carrier on May 26 as the Biman MD.

On the other hand, Salahuddin was appointed as the PMO secretary on December 8, 2022.

Earlier on May 21, Shafiul Azim, incumbent MD of Biman, was appointed as the secretary of Election Commission.

