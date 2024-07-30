PM visits Suhrawardy hospital to check on violence victims

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital this afternoon to check on the injured victims of the recent nationwide violence during quota reform protests.

The prime minister reached the hospital at 5:00pm and inquired about the condition of those undergoing treatment after being attacked during the student movement for public service quota reform.

She provided necessary instructions to the hospital authorities to ensure the victims received proper treatment. Witnessing the severity of the injuries and hearing about the brutality of the attacks, she was visibly emotional, struggling to hold back tears.

During her visit, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital Director Dr Md Shafiur Rahman briefed the prime minister on the treatment measures taken for the injured.

In the past few days, Sheikh Hasina visited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Central Police Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), and the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) to check on victims of the recent violence.

She assured all victims of proper treatment and wished them a speedy recovery.

Additionally, the prime minister visited the vandalised metro rail station at Mirpur 10, Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban in Rampura, and the violence-ravaged Setu Bhaban, Department of Disaster Management building, and the toll plaza of the Elevated Expressway at Mohakhali.