PM visits Kurmitola hospital to see victims of recent violence

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Kurmitola General Hospital this afternoon to see the people injured in the recent nationwide violence over quota reform protests.

The prime minister reached the hospital at 5:10pm and inquired about the condition of those undergoing treatment after being attacked during the protests.

She provided necessary instructions to the hospital authorities to ensure that the victims receive proper treatment. Witnessing the severity of the injuries and hearing about the brutality of the attacks, she was visibly emotional, struggling to hold back tears.

Kurmitola General Hospital Director Brigadier General Md Rahman briefed the prime minister on the treatment measures taken for the injured.

Hasina assured all victims of proper treatment and wished them a speedy recovery.

Yesterday, she went to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital to see victims of the violence.

In the past few days, Hasina visited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Central Police Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), and the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) to check on victims of the recent violence.

Additionally, the prime minister visited the vandalised metro rail station at Mirpur 10, Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban in Rampura, and the violence-ravaged Setu Bhaban, Department of Disaster Management building, and the toll plaza of the Elevated Expressway at Mohakhali.