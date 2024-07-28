PM visits injured law enforcers at Rajarbagh police hospital

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to the Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh this afternoon to visit the police officers injured in the recent countrywide unrest.

She went to the police hospital at 5:00pm and inquired about the condition of the injured police members who are now undergoing treatments there.

The premier gave the necessary instructions to the hospital authorities for proper treatment of the injured.

Home Minister Asaduzzzaman Khan, Sheikh Helal MP, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, among others, were present.

As many as 39 police members are now undergoing treatment at the Central Police Hospital.

Three police members were killed and some 1,131 others injured in the recent unrest.

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina visited Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Friday and National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) on Saturday.

At the time, she assured the injured of proper treatment and wished for their early recovery.

Besides, the prime minister visited the vandalised metro rail station at Mirpur 10 in the capital on Thursday, Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban in Rampura on Friday, and violence-ravaged Setu Bhaban and Department of Disaster Management building and toll plaza of the Elevated Expressway at Mohakhali on Saturday.