PM visits BTV Bhaban in Rampura to inspect damage

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban this morning to see the extent of damage after it came under attack during the recent violence.

She inspected different parts of the BTV Bhaban which was set on fire by a mob during the student movement for reformation of quota in government jobs.

Senior officials of the BTV including its Director General Md Jahangir Alam, briefed the prime minister about the damages of the state-owned television centre.

A video presentation was made highlighting the damages in the BTV Bhaban and BTV headquarters located in the same premises in the city's Rampura.

Yesterday, the prime minister visited the vandalised metro rail station at Mirpur 10 in the capital.