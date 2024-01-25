Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 25, 2024 04:30 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 04:34 PM

PM to visit Munich for security conference on Feb 16-18

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be attending the Munich Security Conference to be held on February 16-18.

"The prime minister has decided to attend the Munich conference," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 will take place at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich.

The MSC 2024 will once again offer a unique opportunity for high-level debates on the world's most pressing security challenges, said the organisers.

