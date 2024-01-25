PM to visit Munich for security conference on Feb 16-18

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be attending the Munich Security Conference to be held on February 16-18.

"The prime minister has decided to attend the Munich conference," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 will take place at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich.

The MSC 2024 will once again offer a unique opportunity for high-level debates on the world's most pressing security challenges, said the organisers.