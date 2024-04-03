Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 3, 2024 08:00 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 3, 2024 08:03 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

PM to visit India after Indian polls: foreign minister

Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 3, 2024 08:00 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 3, 2024 08:03 PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India after the end of the Indian elections later this year, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today.

"Prime Minister will visit India after the elections. The schedule is yet to be fixed," Hasan told journalists at the foreign ministry.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The elections in India will end by May.

A newspaper recently reported that Sheikh Hasina will visit India in June. This would be the first visit by Hasina to India after she won the the national elections on January 7.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আমি ও রেহানা জনগণের স্বার্থে আমাদের সব সম্পত্তি ট্রাস্টে দান করেছি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

জাতির পিতা বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিবুর রহমান মেমোরিয়াল ট্রাস্ট গাজীপুরের কালিয়াকৈরে ২৫০ শয্যার বিশ্বমানের হাসপাতাল প্রতিষ্ঠার মাধ্যমে মানুষের সেবা করে আসছে।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশের দক্ষিণাঞ্চলের উন্নয়নে চীনের সহযোগিতা চান প্রধানমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification