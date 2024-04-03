PM to visit India after Indian polls: foreign minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India after the end of the Indian elections later this year, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today.

"Prime Minister will visit India after the elections. The schedule is yet to be fixed," Hasan told journalists at the foreign ministry.

The elections in India will end by May.

A newspaper recently reported that Sheikh Hasina will visit India in June. This would be the first visit by Hasina to India after she won the the national elections on January 7.