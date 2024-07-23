PM urges party men, affluent people to stand by lower income groups

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the leaders and workers of her party and its associate bodies, the affluent section of the society and well-wishers to extend hands of cooperation to the country's lower-income, poor and working-class people.

In a statement, she said the life and livelihood of the common people of the entire country have been paralysed due to enforcing of the "complete shutdown" programme and recent incidents centring the quota movement.

Besides, BNP-Jamaat-Shibir in an organised way set on fire and vandalized metro rail stations, expressway, BTV Bhaban, Setu Bhaban, disaster management building, different government and private buildings and houses, she added.

They destroyed numerous government-owned and private vehicles including buses and trucks by setting fire to them, the premier continued.

Hasina said under the circumstances, on July 20, 2024, the government imposed a curfew temporarily to ensure security of the people's lives and properties and return the life and living to normalcy.

As a result, normal income-generating activities of lower income and working people, particularly daily wage earners like rickshaw and van pullers, hawkers, vendors, day labourers and transport workers, have been hampered, resulting in untold sufferings, she added.

Hasina, also the Awami League president, urged the leaders and workers of her party and its associate bodies from the centre to grassroots to stand by the affected people during this crisis period like they did during the Covid-19 pandemic.