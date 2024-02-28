Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Wed Feb 28, 2024 04:25 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 04:27 PM

PM unveils two books containing her speeches

BSS, Dhaka
Wed Feb 28, 2024 04:25 PM Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 04:27 PM
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the covers of two books, which are compilations of her speeches given in the United Nations (UN) and to the nation, in the Cabinet meeting today.

The books are "Shokoler Tore Shokole Amra" which contains 19 speeches of the prime minister given in the UN and their English translation, and "Ahoban", a collection of her important addresses to the nation from 2009 to 2023.

PM's Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam compiled and edited both books.

