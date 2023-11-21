PM unveils ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib er Bhashon’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday unveiled a book titled "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib-er Bhashan", a compilation of 58 speeches of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She unveiled the cover of the book, composed by chairman of Palli Sanchay Bank and former senior secretary Md Akram-Al-Hossain and published by Mowla Brothers, at Gono Bhaban.

The premier wrote the introduction of the book, which also included the QR code of the full audio version of every speech.

Composer Md Akram-Al-Hossain and Mowla Brothers owner Ahmed Mahmudul Haque were present at the launching ceremony.

The publisher said speeches of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are invaluable elements of history.

His speeches reflect his struggles and highlight the sacrifice of Bangalee nation and their desire for freedom, he said.