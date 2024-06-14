PM undergoes routine checkup at Fazilatunnesa Hospital in Gazipur

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today visited Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital in Tetuibari in Gazipur's Kashimpur and went through a routine health checkup.

PM's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan confirmed the matter to BSS.

On her arrival at the hospital, Hasina was received by Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen, former health minister AFM Ruhal Haque, and Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Professor Dr Deen Mohammad Noorul Huq.

The PM's health checkup was conducted under the supervision of her personal physician and medicine specialist Prof Dr ABM Abdullah.

The prime minister later held a meeting with the members of the board of directors, physicians, officials and nurses of the hospital and inquired about the hospital's overall activities.

She also gave the authorities necessary instructions for properly rendering services and treatment to the patients.