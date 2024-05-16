PM for speedy completion of foreign funded projects

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the authorities concerned of all ministries and divisions to complete the foreign aided and grant projects speedily with additional efforts if required to expedite the country's development spree further.

The premier gave the directives while chairing the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area. The NEC approved a Tk 2.65 lakh crore ADP for the next fiscal year (FY25).

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Division Senior Secretary Satyajit Karmakar said the prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to reappoint the project directors and other officials in their specialised areas after completion of their training in concerned fields.

Instead of not taking smaller projects, Satyajit said the premier advocated for taking district-based projects and thus entrusting the district-level officials to oversee those projects.

Renewing her call for creating a pool of project directors, Hasina emphasised again on imparting necessary training to those projects directors and officials who lack training.

In order to enhance the implementation rate of the foreign aided projects, the prime minister asked the concerned ministries and divisions to apprise the ECNEC every three months about the implementation progress of their respective aided projects to infuse dynamism in the implementation pace.

The premier also directed the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) to take necessary steps to bring those firms that conduct feasibility study under a registration process so that quality feasibility study could be conducted in different fields.

Planning Minister Abdus Salam said that the NEC meeting approved all proposals which were made in the extended meeting held on May 7.