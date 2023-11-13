PM speaking at Khulna rally

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached the rally venue at Khulna city's Circuit House ground.

Hasina, also Awami League president, took the stage at 3:20pm, reports our local correspondent.

The area has already turned into a sea of humanity as huge numbers of AL supporters have thronged there to attend the rally.

Hasina is visiting Khulna after more than five years to participate in the rally as the chief guest.

Thousands of leaders and activists, wearing colourful t-shirts and caps, have gathered at the meeting place since morning.

She landed at the helipad built in Khulna District Stadium at around 1:00pm. She held a meeting with departmental level officials till 2:00pm in the Circuit House.