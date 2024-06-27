PM sends mangoes, hilsa, roshogolla to Tripura CM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sent mangoes, hilsa, and roshogolla to Manik Saha, chief minister of the Indian state of Tripura, to strengthen India-Bangladesh relations.

The gifts were sent through Brahmanbaria's Akhaura Land Port around 12:00pm, reports our local correspondent.

Rajib Uddin Bhuiyan, owner of Shoaib Trade International, a local C&F agent responsible for transporting the gifts, confirmed the details to The Daily Star.

The prime minister sent 400kg of Haribhanga mangoes, 50kg of hilsa, and 50kg of roshogolla, this morning in a refrigerated truck, he said.

Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, first secretary and head of mission and Muhammad Al Amin, first secretary of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura received the gifts at the zero line between the two countries.

Speaking on the matter, Al Amin, said the items will be delivered to the chief minister of Tripura by this afternoon.

The people of Bangladesh share a spiritual and friendly relationship with Tripura, exemplified by the regular exchange of gifts between the two countries, he added.

During the exchange of gifts, Akhaura Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) SM Rahatul Islam, Akhaura Land Port Customs Station Revenue Officer Abdul Qaium Talukder, Assistant Director Mahmudul Hasan, Akhaura International Immigration in-charge Inspector Md. Khairul Alam, and Customs Superintendent of Agartala Dibyendu Bhowmik were present.