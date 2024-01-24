PM seeks more Saudi investments

Calls for French cooperation for development

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a meeting with KSA Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan at Gono Bhaban yesterday. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday sought more investments in Bangladesh from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to move forward measures taken by her government for socioeconomic advancement.

She said this when KSA Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan paid a courtesy call on her at Gono Bhaban.

The PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam briefed journalists.

The envoy handed over a congratulatory message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to Hasina on her reelection.

Meanwhile, at a meeting with French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy, Hasina sought cooperation from the development partners, including France, to sustain the ongoing development spree in Bangladesh.

On the Rohingya issue, the prime minister said the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals must be repatriated to their homeland. She requested the French Gas Company to invest in Bangladesh's gas sector.

The envoy handed over a congratulatory message of French President Emmanuel Macron to Hasina for being reelected as the prime minister.