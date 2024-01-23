PM seeks more investments from Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought more investments in Bangladesh from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to move forward measures taken by her government for socioeconomic advancement.

"Make more investment in Bangladesh to take forward the initiatives taken by us for socioeconomic advancement of the people," prime minister's speech writer M Nazrul Islam quoted her as telling KSA Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan when he paid a courtesy call on her at the Gono Bhaban.

Mentioning that Saudi Arabia and its people are very close to the heart of Bangladesh, she said, "Saudi Arabia always stands beside Bangladesh."

The Saudi envoy pledged to extend cooperation for continuation of Bangladesh's development journey.

The prime minister said they wished for the welfare of Saudi Arabia and its people as they are the custodian of the two holy mosques in Mecca and Madinah.

He handed over a congratulatory message from the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to prime minister on her reelection as head of the government.

In the message, the crown prince wished Bangladesh's further progress and prosperity.

The Saudi envoy expressed his country's desire to establish eight mosques and Islamic language institutes in eight divisions in Bangladesh.

The prime minister asked the authorities concerned to take measures to find out a suitable place for setting up an institute in Dhaka.

The Saudi envoy said they were taking measures to make the process of Hajj and Umrah easier in the days to come.

He said Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh can enhance cooperation in sports and culture.

The envoy expressed his country's eagerness to take medical staff from Bangladesh alongside other professionals.

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain, were present.