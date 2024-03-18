PM seeks Ireland’s assistance for EU's GSP facility till 2032

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought Ireland's support in Bangladesh's efforts to enjoy the preferential business facilities (Generalised Scheme of Preferences) in the EU market until 2032 instead of 2029 during the country's post-graduation period.

She sought the support when a high-level Irish delegation, led by Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Md Nazrul Islam, PM's speech writer, briefed reporters after the meeting.

The premier said Ireland is a close friend and partner of Bangladesh and the EU member country has always been beside Bangladesh in different international forums.

She requested Ireland to support Bangladesh in the matter of Bangladesh's interest in the EU platform.

"The prime minister sought Ireland's support so that the EU would extend the business facilities, particularly the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) for Bangladesh till 2032," he said.

She called upon Irish businesses to make investments in special economic zones and hi-tech parks of Bangladesh.

Noting that Bangladesh is a potential big marketing hub for three-four billion consumers, she said there is huge scope for Ireland's entrepreneurs to invest in several promising sectors like ICT, pharmaceuticals, and agro-based industry of Bangladesh.

Hasina also said misinformation regarding Bangladesh's labour policy is being spread with ill-motive. There'll be no misunderstanding on this issue if the EU countries directly ask Bangladesh government about it, she said.

The Irish minister said he arrived in Bangladesh to strengthen the bilateral relations between Ireland and Bangladesh further.

Noting that he is here to formally open Ireland's first honorary consulate in Dhaka, he said the office would also help intensify the people-to-people and trade relations between the two countries.

Coveney said Ireland wants to extend technical support to Bangladesh's technology and food industry (agro-processing industries).

He said Ireland will continue trying to extend support to Bangladesh for its socio-economic uplift in the United Nations and the EU forums.

Mentioning that a good number of Bangladeshi students are now pursuing their study in Ireland, the visiting minister assured that the European country would welcome a larger number of students from Bangladesh.

About the Rohingya issue, the Irish minister said Ireland will continue its support in this regard.

He, however, suggested intensifying security to Rohingya refugee camps, engaging them in income generating activities and arranging permanent and more developed houses for displaced Rohingya people.

In response, the Bangladesh premier said an adequate number of security members are deployed for Rohingya camps, but killings and other crimes take place sometimes as there are many internal groups.

She said there is no instance in the world where permanent houses are constructed for refugees. Even so, Bangladesh has arranged standard housing for one lakh Rohingyas in Bhashanchar.

If they want to go there, we can arrange housing for some four lakh Rohingyas in Bhashanchar. But unfortunately the housing project in Bhashanchar is not being successful due to opposition from some international communities, non-government organisations, and countries.

PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Ambassador of Ireland to India Kevin Kelly, and Honorary Consul of Ireland for Bangladesh Masud Jamil Khan were, among others, present at the meeting.

The Irish minister arrived in Dhaka yesterday on the second leg of his seven-day official visit to India and Bangladesh as part of his government's St Patrick's Day programme.