PM returns home from New Delhi

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jun 22, 2024 08:58 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 08:59 PM
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home today after wrapping up her two-day state visit to India.

She went to New Delhi on Friday at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:25pm.

Earlier, the flight departed Palam Airport in New Delhi at 6:20pm (Bangladesh Time).

Indian Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and also Minister of State for External Affairs Shri Kirtivardhan Singh and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman saw the prime minister off at the airport.

This was the first bilateral visit by any head of government to India after the BJP-led alliance formed its government for the third consecutive time following the Lok Sabha elections. Besides, this visit was Sheikh Hasina's second trip to the Indian capital in less than 15 days, as she was among the dignitaries invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9.

On the second day of the visit, Dhaka and New Delhi signed 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), seven of these new and three renewed to further consolidate the ever-growing relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

