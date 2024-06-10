PM returns home after attending Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Bangladesh
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home from New Delhi after attending the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India for a third consecutive term.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7:15pm.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman saw the prime minister off at the airport in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina went to New Delhi on Saturday to attend the swearing-in ceremony at her Indian counterpart's invitation.

