PM returns home after 3-day official visit to Belgium

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home after wrapping up her three-day official visit to Belgium.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the premier and her entourage, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:51am yesterday.

On board her return flight, the prime minister exchanged pleasantries with the passengers, going from one seat to another. She asked about the well-being of the surprised passengers.

The aircraft departed from Brussels Zaventem Airport at 2:10am yesterday (Bangladesh time).

In Brussels, the PM attended the "Global Gateway Forum-2023" on October 25-26 at the invitation of European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen.

During her stay in Brussels, Hasina had several meetings with leaders of European countries, the European Commission (EC), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Parliament, as well as attending a community reception on the sidelines of the Forum.

