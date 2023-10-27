PM returns home after 3-day official visit to Belgium

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home after wrapping up her three-day official visit to Belgium.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the premier and her entourage members, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:51am today.

On board her return flight, the prime minister exchanged pleasantries with the passengers going from one seat to another. She asked about the wellbeing of the surprised passengers.

The aircraft departed from Brussels Zaventem Airport at 10:10pm yesterday local time (2:10am Friday Bangladesh time).

In Brussels, the PM attended the "Global Gateway Forum-2023" on October 25-26 at the invitation of the European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen.

During her stay in Brussels, Hasina had a number of meetings with leaders of European countries, the European Commission (EC), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Parliament as well as attended a community reception on the sidelines of the Forum.