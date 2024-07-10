PM returning tonight to be with ailing daughter: foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ongoing official China visit has not been shortened. She is returning home tonight to attend to her ailing daughter, Saima Wazed.

"There has been no change in her official engagements. She was supposed to stay in Beijing tonight. But she is returning to spend time with her daughter," he told reporters.

Saima, regional director for Southeast Asia at the World Health Organization, was supposed to accompany her mother. She had to cancel her visit after falling sick on the morning of July 8. She is still unwell, said Hasan.

As per the minister, Bangladesh and China today signed 21 cooperation agreements, mostly MoUs, to strengthen development and economic cooperation between the two Asian countries.

These two nations also announced seven outcomes, including the conclusion of a joint feasibility study on the Bangladesh-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Though scheduled to depart Beijing on Thursday morning, Hasina will leave for Dhaka at 10:00pm tonight on a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Her arrival is scheduled for 1:00am.

