PM reiterates call for resisting arsonists, killers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday reiterated her call for the people to resist the arsonists and killers.

"It's not possible to win the hearts of the people through carrying out arson attacks and killings. They [BNP] should know this and they should act accordingly," she said.

The premier was addressing a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka, organised by the Awami League on the occasion of Victory Day.

Hasina said the BNP does not want the welfare of people, rather it wants to establish a regime of looting. "They don't want to take part in elections because they know it very well that people will not cast their votes for arson terrorists and killers."

Knowing the bitter truth, the BNP and its allies wanted to foil the polls and overthrow the government, the PM alleged.

She said the AL was not born in the pocket of an illegal power grabber, rather it is the organisation of this land and people of this country.

"This party has grown up through fighting against all odds. So, the party's politics is deeply rooted [in the soil of the country]. They [BNP] can't unseat the Awami League government in this way."

She urged all to put up resistance against the arsonists and those who removed railway tracks to kill people.

Regarding blockades and strikes enforced by BNP, Hasina said the party becomes confined to blockade and strike.

Mentioning that BNP chief Khaleda Zia has been under siege for years because she did not withdraw the blockade she had enforced in 2014, the PM said the BNP has again called blockade and hartal.

She said the BNP and its allies are carrying out arson attacks and enforcing hartals and blockades at a time when Bangladesh is advancing defying the problems rendered by Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine-Russia war.

Hasina said the AL has carried out electoral reforms and given back the voting rights to the people.

"People will decide whom they will elect and who will form the next government. People of Bangladesh know what is good for them and and what is bad. And they know when they get benefit."

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and presidium member Abdur Razzaque, among others, also spoke.