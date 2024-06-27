PM receives over Tk 314cr as Padma Bridge loan repayment instalments

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today received over Tk 314 crore as the seventh and eighth instalments of loan repayment taken for the construction of the Padma Bridge.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader handed over a cheque of Taka 314,64,86,963 to the prime minister at a programme at the Gono Bhaban.

PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan, Finance Division Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder and other concerned high officials were present at the programme.

With the latest instalments, the bridges division has so far paid a total of Tk 1,262,66,06,548 to the government.

On April 5, the bridges division began the repayment of the loan with Tk 316,90,97,050 from the revenue it earned as toll collection from the bridge as the first and second instalments.

A total of Tk 1,653,71,65,550 was collected as toll from the Padma Bridge since its operation on June 25 in 2022 to June 26, 2024.

The Padma Bridge was built with own finance at a cost of over Tk 32,605.52 crore.

The loan was taken from Bangladesh Bank at a low interest rate under an agreement signed between the Finance Division and the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

On June 25, 2022, the Prime Minister opened the country's largest bridge - 6.15-km Padma Bridge - over the mighty river Padma.