Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Thu Jun 27, 2024 03:26 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 03:34 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

PM receives over Tk 314cr as Padma Bridge loan repayment instalments

BSS, Dhaka
Thu Jun 27, 2024 03:26 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 03:34 PM
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today received over Tk 314 crore as the seventh and eighth instalments of loan repayment taken for the construction of the Padma Bridge.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader handed over a cheque of Taka 314,64,86,963 to the prime minister at a programme at the Gono Bhaban.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan, Finance Division Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder and other concerned high officials were present at the programme.

With the latest instalments, the bridges division has so far paid a total of Tk 1,262,66,06,548 to the government.

On April 5, the bridges division began the repayment of the loan with Tk 316,90,97,050 from the revenue it earned as toll collection from the bridge as the first and second instalments.

A total of Tk 1,653,71,65,550 was collected as toll from the Padma Bridge since its operation on June 25 in 2022 to June 26, 2024.

The Padma Bridge was built with own finance at a cost of over Tk 32,605.52 crore.

The loan was taken from Bangladesh Bank at a low interest rate under an agreement signed between the Finance Division and the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

On June 25, 2022, the Prime Minister opened the country's largest bridge - 6.15-km Padma Bridge - over the mighty river Padma.

Related topic:
Padma bridge
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

first train trial on Padma Bridge

Bangladesh Railway conducts first trial run over Padma Bridge

1y ago
Padma Bridge Opening Impacts Jashore & Barishal Air Travel

Air travel to Jashore, Barishal nosedives after opening of Padma Bridge

5m ago
Padma Bridge Loan repayment

Padma Bridge: Loan repayment starts with Tk 316.91cr returned to govt

1y ago
Celebrating Padma Bridge

One year on, how has Padma Bridge changed Bangladesh’s southwest?

1y ago
motorbikes plying padma bridge

Motorbikes start plying Padma Bridge

1y ago
স্টার্টআপ
|বাণিজ্য

প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটে উপেক্ষিত স্টার্টআপ

এতে দেশের বেসরকারি ১৩ হাইটেক পার্কের বিকাশ বাধাগ্রস্ত হবে। সেখানকার স্টার্টআপগুলো ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হবে বলে আশঙ্কা করছেন সংশ্লিষ্টরা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

২০২৩ সালে আওয়ামী লীগের আয় ২৭ কোটি ১৪ লাখ টাকা

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification