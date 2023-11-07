PM performs Umrah in Makkah

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana performing “tawaf” around the holy Kaaba Sharif. The premier performed Umrah and offered Salah at the holy mosque of Masjid Al Haram yesterday morning. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina performed Umrah in Makkah yesterday morning.

The premier, along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, performed Umrah and offered Salah at the holy mosque of Masjid Al Haram.

They prayed for the continued peace, prosperity and progress of the Muslim Ummah including Bangladesh and its people.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and State Minister for Women and Children Fazilatunnesa Indira as well as other members of the entourage also performed Umrah.

Later, Hasina offered Fazr prayers joining the congregation at Masjid Al Haram.

Earlier, the PM left Madina by air and reach Jeddah from where she travelled to Makkah by road.