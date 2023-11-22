PM pays tribute at Shikha Anirban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to the martyred members of Bangladesh Armed Forces at the Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) in Dhaka Cantonment yesterday morning. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday paid tribute to the martyred members of Bangladesh Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Day-2023.

The premier paid homage by placing a wreath at the Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) in Dhaka Cantonment in the morning.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time to show profound respect to the memories of the armed forces martyrs, who made supreme sacrifices during the 1971 Liberation War.

A contingent drawn from army, navy and air force presented a guard of honour at that time, while the bugle played the last post.

Later, Hasina, also in-charge of the Ministry of Defence, signed the visitors' book kept on the Shikha Anirban premises.

Earlier, on her arrival at Shikha Anirban, the prime minister was received by chiefs of the three services.

After placing the wreath, she went to the Armed Forces Division where the chiefs made a courtesy call on her.

Earlier in the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin also paid tributes at the Shikha Anirban and signed the visitors' book.

On this day during the Liberation War in 1971, the Bangladesh Armed Forces, comprising the army, navy and air force, came into being and launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces which expedited the victory in the Liberation War.

After the independence of the country, this historic day is observed as Armed Forces Day every year.