PM pays tribute to Bangabandhu on historic 6-point Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the historic six-point day.

The premier placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in Dhaka in the morning.

After laying the wreath she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence.

Flanked by senior Awami League leaders, Hasina placed another wreath at the portrait as the party chief.

Later, associate bodies of Awami League including Dhaka city AL, Chhatra League, Jubo League, Sramik League, Krishak League, Mohila Awami League and Swechchhasebak League placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu marking the historic occasion.

On this day in 1966, Bangabandhu launched a massive movement against the misrule of the Pakistanis on the basis of the six-point demand, the Magna Carta of the Bangalees demanding autonomy for the then East Pakistan

The Awami League under the leadership of Bangabandhu called for a day-long hartal on June 7 in 1966 throughout then East Pakistan pressing the demand for autonomy to end the exploitation, deprivation, subjugation and tyranny of the then central government of Pakistan on the people here.

Ten people, including labour leader Manu Mian, Shafique and Shamsul Haque, were killed as the police and paramilitary East Pakistan Rifles (EPR) opened fire on the demonstrators on the day in Dhaka, Tongi and Narayanganj during the hartal.

The Pakistani atrocities intensified the movement for provincial autonomy turning it into the historic mass upsurge in 1969 that subsequently caused the downfall of the reign of dictator Field Marshal Ayub Khan.