PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on Victory Day

PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the 53rd Victory Day.

She paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in Dhaka.

After placing the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence there for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the great leader of Bangladesh and the architect of the country's independence.

Later, flanked by senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Bangladesh Awami League, placed another wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation as the party chief.

