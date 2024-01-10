PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on his homecoming day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his historic homecoming day.

She paid homage to the great leader by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi this morning.

Bangabandhu's younger daughter and prime minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at that time.

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of Bangladesh's independence.

Flanked by central leaders of Bangladesh Awami League, Sheikh Hasina, the president of the party, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of her party.

Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the nation and supreme commander of the country's Liberation War, returned to the sacred soil of independent Bangladesh via London and New Delhi on January 10 in 1972, after 290 days of confinement in Pakistan jail.

Since then, the nation is observing the day as the homecoming day of the Father of the Nation.