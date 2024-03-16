PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on 104th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 104th birth anniversary and National Children's Day.

"On the occasion of the 104th birth anniversary of the greatest Bangalee of all time, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, I pay my deepest respect to his memory," the premier said in a message on the eve of March 17.

Besides, on the occasion of the National Children's Day-2024, she extended her best wishes to all children of the country and the countrymen.

Recalling the memories of Bangabandhu, the premier said the main goal of the long political life of this world-renowned leader with a keen mind and farsightedness was to liberate the Bangla nation from subjugation.

In 1948, "Rashtra Bhasha Sangram Parishad" was formed under his proposal with the help of Chhatra League, "Tamaddun Majlis", and other student organisations, she said.

On March 11, 1948, Bangabandhu was arrested during a "Shadharan Dharmaghat" demanding the recognition of Bangla as the state language, she said, adding that he was repeatedly imprisoned from 1948 to 1952.

Sometimes from jail and sometimes from outside the jail, he led the language movement, Hasina said.

In the final movement of people-students on February 21, 1952, he gave guidance from prison, she mentioned.

In continuation of this, the Jukto Front elections of 1954, Ayub Khan's anti-military rule movement of 1958, the anti-Education Commission movement of 1962, the six-point of 1966, the Agartala conspiracy case of 1968, the '69's Mass uprising', the elections of '70 and the War of Liberation of '71 were conducted under the undisputed leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, the premier continued.

Noting that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib's compassion for children was immense, she said he believed that the children of today are the future of tomorrow.

She went on saying that the children will build the golden Bangladesh of his dream.

From the idea "Children's future must be ensured first", he formulated the Children's Act in 1974, 15 years before the United Nations Children's Charter (The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child), she said.

The premier further said that Bangabandhu nationalised the primary education to ensure development of child-education.

"Bangabandhu always wanted children to grow up creative and free-spirited. That is why Awami League formed the government in 1996 and declared March 17 as 'National Children's Day' by dedicating his birthday to children," she added.

The Awami League government is committed to making the country a safe abode for children, she said.

She further said that students are being provided free textbooks at the beginning of the year and almost cent percent of children are going to school today.

Sheikh Hasina wished a bright future for tomorrow's children and youth.