PM for patience on war-like situation along Myanmar border: law minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the armed forces and paramilitary border guards of Bangladesh to have patience regarding the recent war-like situation in Myanmar between their government forces and insurgents.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, in absence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, today said this while responding to a supplementary question from Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Huq Chunnu in the parliament.

"Bangladesh is observing the situation closely and steps will be taken," he said.

He said that today some 78 Myanmar Border Police members entered Bangladesh, some of them with injuries.

He mentioned that these personnel have been kept in a school there and the injured persons were given treatment.

The law minister said that Instructions have been given to initiate dialogue with Myanmar through foreign ministry and send them back.

"If we are not able to send them back the next course will be taken," he said.

The minister said that government is aware of this matter and steps have been taken to close down schools in areas close to Myanmar frontier.