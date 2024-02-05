Bangladesh
UNB, Sangsad Bhaban
Mon Feb 5, 2024 06:41 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 06:59 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

PM for patience on war-like situation along Myanmar border: law minister

UNB, Sangsad Bhaban
Mon Feb 5, 2024 06:41 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 06:59 PM
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the armed forces and paramilitary border guards of Bangladesh to have patience regarding the recent war-like situation in Myanmar between their government forces and insurgents.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, in absence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, today said this while responding to a supplementary question from Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Huq Chunnu in the parliament.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

95 Myanmar border troops take refuge in Bangladesh so far: BGB
Read more

Myanmar wants to take back troops who fled to Bangladesh: Hasan Mahmud

"Bangladesh is observing the situation closely and steps will be taken," he said.

He said that today some 78 Myanmar Border Police members entered Bangladesh, some of them with injuries.

2 killed in Ghumdhum as mortar shell from Myanmar explodes in Bangladesh
Read more

2 killed in Ghumdhum as mortar shell from Myanmar explodes in Bangladesh

He mentioned that these personnel have been kept in a school there and the injured persons were given treatment.

The law minister said that Instructions have been given to initiate dialogue with Myanmar through foreign ministry and send them back.

"If we are not able to send them back the next course will be taken," he said.

The minister said that government is aware of this matter and steps have been taken to close down schools in areas close to Myanmar frontier.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পিএম
|বাংলাদেশ

সামরিক বাহিনী ও বিজিবিকে ধৈর্য ধরার নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

মিয়ানমারে সরকারি বাহিনী ও বিদ্রোহীদের মধ্যে চলমান সংঘাতে ধৈর্য দেখানোর জন্য বাংলাদেশের সশস্ত্র বাহিনী ও বিজিবিকে নির্দেশ দিয়েছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ড. ইউনূসের বিদেশ ভ্রমণে নিতে হবে আদালতের অনুমতি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification