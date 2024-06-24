PM opens stipend, tuition fee distribution for insolvent meritorious students

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the stipend and tuition fee distribution among insolvent and meritorious students from secondary to graduate and equivalent levels.

She opened the disbursement among the insolvent and meritorious students under the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust (PMEAT) at a programme held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

The prime minister said the money of the stipends and tuition fees will go directly to the beneficiaries through a digital platform.

"I am very happy to disburse the money of stipends and tuition fees among the meritorious students through digital platform," she said.

The premier also conferred the Bangabandhu Creative Talent Search Competition award-2024 on 15 students and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Scholar Award, 2023 on 21 students.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, PM's Education and Cultural Affairs Adviser Dr. Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, State Minister for Education Begum Shamsun Naher and Education Secretary Suleman Khan, spoke at the function.

Several awardees expressed their feelings over receiving the awards.