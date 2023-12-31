PM opens nationwide free textbook distribution

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated free textbooks distribution among students up to secondary level for the 2024 academic year as the textbook distribution is set to officially start across the country tomorrow.

The premier opened the textbook distribution programme at an event at her office through handing over books to students of pre-primary, primary and secondary levels in the morning.

At the distribution ceremony on the eve of the new year, Sheikh Hasina wished all a Happy New Year.

With Education Minister Dipu Moni in the chair, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury delivered the welcome address.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen also spoke at the function.

The ministries have taken necessary steps to distribute nearly 30,70,83,517 copies new textbooks among 3,81,28,324 students this year, involving over Tk 1,400 crore.

The textbooks have already been sent to every upazila in the country.

The government has so far distributed over 464,78,29,883 copies of free textbooks among students up to secondary levels across the country since 2010.

Since 2017, the government has been distributing braille books among the blind students alongside handing over books in Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Garo and Sadri languages to the children of minority ethnic groups to study in their mother tongue.