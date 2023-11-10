PM opens Mrityunjayee Prangan in Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated "Mrityunjayee Prangan" constructed at the capital's Bijoy Sarani, depicting the role of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the freedom struggles of the Bangalee nation.

A large sculpture of Bangabandhu has been installed in the middle of the Mrityunjoyee Prangan with murals on seven walls constructed on the premises.

The murals featured the history of Bangalees' liberation struggles from the 1952 Language Movement to the 1971 War of Liberation under the leadership of Bangabandhu.

Bangabandhu's sculpture, "Mrityunjoy", was earlier exhibited in the Victory Day Parade in 2021 and 2022.

Speaking on the occasion the premier said this sculpture of the father of the nation was merely not a sculpture; rather it is a part of history. "It's a history to know our country," she said.

The leadership and contribution of the father of the nation in the struggles for freedom of the Bangalee nation, starting from the language movement, other movements and the Liberation War has been portrayed on the walls, constructed by the Bangladesh Army.

The prime minister went round the Mrityunjayee Prangan, and later posed for photographs with the students and military and civilian officials present there.

Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed also spoke on the occasion and gave a note of thanks.