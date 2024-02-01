PM opens Ekushey Book Fair

People can visit the fair from 3:00pm to 9:00pm on work days, 11:00am to 9:00pm on holidays

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair, the annual event of book lovers and publishers, in the capital.

The premier opened the country's biggest book fair in the afternoon, joining its inaugural ceremony.

The Bangla Academy is organising the book fair on the Academy premises and its adjoining Suhrawardy Udyan.

The book lovers can visit the fair from 3:00pm to 9:00pm on working days and from 11:00am to 9:00pm on holidays. However, all entry points will be closed after 8.30pm. On February 21, International Mother Language Day, fairgoers can enter the show at 8:00am.

At the opening ceremony, the prime minister distributed the Bangla Academy Sahitya Puroshkar-2023 (Bangla Academy Literary Award 2023) among its recipients.

She handed over the award to the 16 recipients under 11 categories. Each awardee received a cheque for award money, a crest and a certificate.

Shamim Azad won the award for her achievements in poetry, while novelists Nuruddin Jahangir and Salma Bani jointly for best fiction writer, Zulfikar Matin for his contribution to essay/research, Saleha Chowdhury for translation work, and playwrights Mrittika Chakma and Masud Pathik for their outstanding work in drama.

Tapankar Chakrabarty received recognition in the children's literature category, ornithologist Inam Al Haque for his contributions to the environment/science field and Tapan Bagchi and Suman Kumar for their significant contributions to folklore.

Afroza Parvin and Asaduzzaman Asad were honoured with the award for their writings on the Liberation War, while Saifullah Mahmud Dulal and Md Majibur Rahman for their work on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Ishak Khan for his work in the biography category.

A total of 937 stalls have been allocated to 635 organisations at the book fair. The authorities have allotted 173 stalls to 120 organisations on the Bangla Academy premises and 764 stalls to 515 organisations at the Suhrawardy Udyan.

The fair also has 37 pavilions (one on the Academy premises and 36 in the Suhrawardy Udyan section).

There are strict security arrangements in and around the venue by the Bangladesh Police, Rab, BGB, and other security enforcement agencies to prevent any unpleasant incidents. The entire fair zone is closely monitored with more than 300 CCTV cameras.