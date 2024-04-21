PM opens Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Battery Complex in Chattogram

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Battery Complex at the Artillery Centre and School at Halishahar in Chattogram.

She opened the complex by unveiling its inaugural plaque this morning as she visited the artillery museum set up at the complex.

During the visit, the premier witnessed the very realistic portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman installed in the museum, the historic 3.7-inch howitzer that fired the first shot of the Mujib Battery in the Great Liberation War in 1971 and the ammunitions used in the artillery regiment and replicas of all the cannons and the glorious history of the notable operations of the artillery forces in the war.

She also joined a darbar with the army officers at the Darbar Hall.

On her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed.

An audio-visual documentary on Mujib Battery was screened at the function.

Cabinet members, chiefs of the three services, parliament members, noted personalities and high military and civil officials were present.