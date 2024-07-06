Bangladesh
BSS, Tungipara
Sat Jul 6, 2024 01:25 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 6, 2024 01:27 PM

Bangladesh

PM opens Bangabandhu Corner at Tungipara school

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today opened "Bangabandhu Corner" at Gimadanga Tungipara Government Model Primary School.

She also unveiled the cover of an photo album titled "Eso Bangabandhuke Jani" (Let's know Bangabandhu) drawn by the children with special needs at the school which was established in 1912.

Earlier, on her arrival at the school, the students welcomed her.

The school cherishes memories of Bangabandhu as Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman studied there.

Sheikh Hasina exchanged pleasantries with the students and inquired about their wellbeing.

She spent some times at the Bangabandhu corner as well where various books on the Father of the Nation were shelved.

Later, she visited Tungipara Multipurpose Pouro Market.

