PM to open Matarbari power plant on Nov 11

Matarbari power plant's first unit (600 MW) and Single Point Mooring are ready for inauguration.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to open the first unit of Matarbari coal-fired power plant on November 11," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told BSS yesterday.

The premier will also inaugurate the SPM, which is expected to save about Tk 800 crore annually, a ministry official said.

Nasrul Hamid said the first unit of two-unit Matarbari power plant, each having generation capacity of 600MW, started power generation on trial basis on July 29.

The first unit generated 618 MW power as the reactor of the second unit was also installed on September 22. Ministry sources said 13,104 tonnes of coal will be required per day to generate power from it at full scale.

A loan agreement was signed between the Bangladesh government and Japan International Development Agency on June 16, 2014 in this regard.

Tk 43,921 crore will be given by Jica as project support and the remaining Tk 7,933 crore will be provided from the government funds and Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited.