PM to open Ghorashal urea fertiliser plant tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the newly built Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory (GPUFF) in Narsingdi tomorrow.

After the inauguration, the PM will inspect the factory. Later, she will address the dignitaries who will be present there.

The factory, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, will slash fertiliser imports and create 30,000 jobs, said a press release of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC).

Bangladesh has an annual urea demand of 26 lakh tonnes. Currently, local factories produce about 10 lakh tonnes, and the rest is imported to meet the demand.

The GPUFF alone will contribute 9.24 lakh MT, significantly reducing the need for imports.

The previous factories in Ghorashal and Palash produced 2.5 MT urea.

Moreover, the factory will produce the amount of fertiliser using the same amount of gas used in the now-demolished Ghorashal and Palash plants.

The factory, built at a cost of Tk 15,500 crore on 110 acres of land, will produce about 2800 MT of fertiliser daily.

Of the total cost, the governmentprovided Tk 4,580.21 crore, and Tk 10.920 crore was obtained through business loan schemes from JICA, HSBC, and Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Limited.

The factory's two steam gas generators are capable of producing 32 MW of electricity. However, the plant needs 28 MW to run, opening up the possibility that the rest of the power can be added to the national grid.

Initially set for completion by June 2022, the project's timeline was extended due Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the project, initiated in October 2018, has been completed ahead of schedule with trial production starting on October 12.

"The factory uses state-of-the-art technology designed to run smoothly for three decades. Trained by foreign experts since the project's inception, our skilled staff can handle any mechanical issues independently," ASM Musleh Uddin, the project's general manager.

To facilitate transportation, the construction of a railway line is undergoing connecting the factory to Ghorashal Railway Station.