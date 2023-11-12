PM to open Ghorashal urea fertiliser plant today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the newly built Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory in Narsingdi today.

The factory, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, will slash fertiliser imports and create 30,000 jobs, said a press release of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation.

Bangladesh has an annual urea demand of 26 lakh tonnes. Currently, local factories produce about 10 lakh tonnes, and the rest is imported to meet the demand.

The GPUFF alone will contribute 9.24 lakh MT, significantly reducing the need for imports. The previous factories in Ghorashal and Palash produced 2.5 MT urea.

The factory, built at a cost of Tk 15,500 crore on 110 acres of land, will produce about 2,800 MT of fertiliser daily.

Of the total cost, the government provided Tk 4,580.21 crore, and Tk 10,920 crore was obtained through business loan schemes from Jica, HSBC, and Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Limited.