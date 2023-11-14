PM to open Ctg expressway today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the port city's first elevated expressway today.

The premier will attend the inauguration programme virtually from Gono Bhaban, said Mahfuzur Rahman, project director.

However, the expressway will not be open to public yet.

"We are yet to fix the toll rates as our toll box construction has not started yet. The using-terms of the expressway also have not been developed," he said.

Asked when the route will be opened to public, Mahfuzur said a lot of work is left which will take months to complete.

The 16.5-kilometre expressway will ease the traffic congestion from the airport to Lalkhanbazar area. Commute between the two points currently takes 2-3 hours.

"This project will decrease the travel time to 30 minutes and it also intends to make commute to the southern part of the district easy through Bangabandhu tunnel," he mentioned.

The expressway will be named after former city mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury.

Delwar Hossain Mazumdar, executive member of Forum for Planned Chittagong and former chairman of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, said opening the expressway without making it fit for vehicular movement was unnecessary.

However, once operational, it will play a vital role in the region, he said.

Chattogram Development Authority undertook the Tk 3,250 crore project in July 2017. Originally scheduled to be completed by June 2020, the project deadline was extended till June 2024, with the revised budget being Tk 4,298.95 crore.

Till date, the project work is 85 percent complete.